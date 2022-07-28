FredNats drop doubleheader to Salem Red Sox on Wednesday
Finishing Tuesday night’s suspended game, the Salem Red Sox cruised to a 9-3 win over the FredNats after leading 5-0 when the game was suspended due to rain. Salem then took game two by a 6-2 final.
Salem’s Brainer Bonaci was the star of the day, going 6-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and a single. He drove in a combined eight runs in the two games. The two home runs were his first two of the season.
Tuesday’s game was suspended with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 5th inning. Jacob Young started the day today coming up in that situation, and on his 23rd birthday, he hit a sacrifice fly to right center field to cut the lead to 5-1. Christopher De La Cruz was then caught in a rundown that allowed another run to score to cut the lead to 5-2, but a two-run single by Bonaci in the 6th solidified the Salem lead and the win. Andry Lara (2-6) took the loss for Fredericksburg.
In game two, the FredNats only mustered two hits, and they came back-to-back in the 3rd inning. Andry Arias singled to lead off the inning, and then Paul Witt hit his first home run of the year with the FredNats into the bullpen.
Bryan Caceres (4-6) worked around a lot of trouble to keep the team in the game but ultimately took the loss.
The two teams will resume the series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. as Jose Atencio makes his FredNat debut on the mound.