Frederick County: New Route 522 southbound bridge scheduled to open Aug. 30
Southbound Route 522 motorists in Frederick County are scheduled to begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Replacement of the bridge, located just south of Route 644, started in fall 2021. During construction, Route 522 southbound drivers have been using temporary travel lanes to cross the median and share the northbound bridge.
When the new southbound bridge opens, Route 522 traffic will initially be limited to the right lane in each direction. This allows contractors to remove the median crossover and complete other work in the project’s final stages.
Southbound Route 522 drivers who need to access Route 644 will continue south to the Route 756 intersection, make a U-turn onto northbound Route 522 and proceed north to Route 644.
These traffic patterns will remain in place for up to two weeks. Until the new southbound bridge is fully open and all traffic restrictions are lifted, Route 522 has a work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour.
All work is weather permitting, and the bridge-opening schedule is subject to change.
The new Route 522 southbound bridge is in approximately the same location as the old one, but is slightly higher and wider. The project includes wider roadway approaches, new guardrail, and a six-foot wide paved shoulder on the right side of the new bridge.
In July 2021 VDOT awarded a $2.2 million contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project is scheduled for final completion in 2022.
More details about the Route 522 Opequon Creek bridge project is on the VDOT website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_522_front_royal_pike_opequon_creek_bridge_replacement.asp