Scam alert: Fraudulent kids toy business targets Facebook users

Published Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022, 1:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

BBB Serving Western VA is issuing a scam alert regarding fraudulent sales of kids toys under the alias littletikes.hidiscount.club. This business has operated under several known different names such as Little Tikes Whole Sale Club, Little Tikes Save A Lot Store, Little Tikes Discount Online Store, and Little Tikes Save Money Store.

The company has an F rating with BBB due to 28 complaints filed since the business began operations in 2019. All complaints have gone unanswered by the business.

This company uses Facebook ads to promote large discounts on Little Tikes toys to lure customers to their professional-looking site. The company uses an online payment system, such as PayPal, to conduct transactions.

According to BBB ScamTracker and customer complaints, some victims were charged twice for their purchase, and other consumers were sent fake tracking numbers that made it appear that their items had shipped. The orders never arrive, however, and consumers have not been issued refunds.

A BBB investigation found that the address on their website does not exist. It is actually an empty lot in Roanoke. The website is registered in Panama but all other information is private. They’ve used email addresses such as dobetterservice@gmail.com, service@happytime.club, and service@whole-sale.club.

BBB urges consumers to remember these tips when shopping online to avoid getting scammed:

It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. A site which does not include contact information or a legitimate address is a red flag. Keep in mind you will not be able to reach them if you have a problem or need to make a return. Check out retailers at BBB.org before you shop .

. Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Be especially wary of ads which appear when you have been shopping online for a particular item. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Be especially wary of ads which appear when you have been shopping online for a particular item. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals that don’t measure up to the promotional hype. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Make sure you understand the return policy. Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals .

before submitting your order. Make sure you understand the return policy. . Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem.

In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied.

Like this: Like Loading...