Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County.
A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle ran of the right side of the roadway and overturned; striking a tree.
The Toyota was driven by Nolan Dean Young, 20, of Callaway. Young was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.