For sale: Cranes for sale on marketplace, buyer responsible for transport

From fine art to fire trucks, an online marketplace is often used to sell surplus government goods.

An unusual find, one might think on such a marketplace, would be a shipping crane. Or three for that matter.

However, after the successful sale earlier this year of three ship-to-shore cranes through GovDeals, the Virginia Port Authority has placed three additional ZPMC ship-to-shore cranes for sale.

The cranes are for sale on GovDeals, a marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, according to a news release.

Interested buyers have until October 25th to place their bids.

The fully functioning cranes will need to be disassembled and removed by the new buyer upon the completion of the auction.

According to ZPMC, these cranes are post-Panamax gantry cranes, a type of large dockside crane found at container terminals for loading and unloading intermodal containers from container ships.

The cranes have been in operation since 1999. The cranes are in the Norfolk International Terminals, where container traffic has been on the rise, causing the VPA to need larger, more equipped cranes to handle the influx of shipments.

These are the second set of ZPMC ship-to-shore cranes that the VPA has chosen to sell on the GovDeals platform.

“As our port continues to undergo its extensive expansion plan, we are choosing to extend the life of our cranes with the help of GovDeals and rehoming these cranes to other ports where this equipment is sorely needed,” said Al Collado, director of terminal services for the port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC.

For more information or to register to bid, visit govdeals.com

