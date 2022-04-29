Foodie lovers: Get a slice of the action and tuck into some online slots

Feeling hungry? Want the chance to bite into some delicious prizes? If we’ve whetted your appetite, why not give our favorite foodie online slots a go, and taste all the excitement for yourself.

When you play casino online, you’ll find a huge range of themes and variations right at your fingertips. From ancient kingdoms to space adventures, retro reels to fruity fun, you’ll find it all at an online casino.

Heard about the latest slot games, jam-packed with tasty prizes and food-themed symbols?

Read on to discover the yummiest slots right now.

Papa Paolo’s Pizzeria

Step into the virtual restaurant and feel the heat of the kitchen, with this tantalizing online slot game. Boasting a range of bonus rounds and mega multipliers, there are plenty of symbols to get your stomach rumbling.

Set across six reels, there are an incredible 5,000 ways to win! Look out for the appetizing Wild symbol, as when this lands on the reels, it can replicate other symbols (except the bonus icon) to lead to more winning combinations.

Fancy making your own Italian delicacy? If three or more of the Scatter symbols appear on the screen, then you’ll enter the Bonus Pizza Builder mini game. What’s more, the delectable dough balls are more than they seem — appearing randomly on the reels, we’ll leave their mysterious powers for you to find out when you play Papa Paolo’s Pizzeria slot game.

Get ready to be stuffed, as this game fills your appetite with the amazing cascading feature, meaning when a match happens, the symbols pop and disappear, with more symbols rolling down to take their place.

So, pick your ingredients, turn up the heat and take your chance on the reels to see if you can cook up a storm.

Chilli Picante Megaways

Six reels, seven rows and a whole lot of spice! It can only be the sizzling Chilli Picante Megaways slot game. And of course, with the iconic Megaways feature, this means there can be over 117,000 winning pay-lines. Plus, the spiciest of prizes can see you rewarded a whopping 50,000 times your stake.

You’ll find the familiar card royals — represented by colorful A, K, J and Qs — which make up the lower value symbols.

These are joined by even more fiery symbols, such as:

Pinata

Mariachi band instruments

Tequila bottles

Red chillies

Ghost chillies

The game’s Wild takes the form of a Mariachi band member, who will replace all the standard symbols, if they land on the reels, and potentially increase your matching combination and wins.

Extra Juicy Megaways

Mixing a casino classic with a modern twist, and bringing you all the juiciest fruit you could imagine, this game is inspired by retro fruit machines.

With the Extra Juicy Megaways slot game, you’ll be presented with six reels and over 100,000 pay-lines, and the chance to win the lucrative prize of 5,000 times your initial bet.

But what’s include in this fantastic fruit cocktail? Well, you’ll find:

Cherries

Lemons

Blackberries

Kiwis

Oranges

Plums

Blueberries

Watermelons

If you’re looking for a sensationally sweet online game, then why not try this retro slot, which can take your gaming experience to the next level.

Story by Laura Polkinghorne

