Flying Squirrels fall to RubberDucks in extras, again

Jin-De Jhang tied the game in the ninth inning with a pinch-hit, two-out, RBI single, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 4-3, in 10 innings on Friday at Canal Park.

Trailing, 3-2, in the top of the ninth inning, Jhang pinch-hit for Matt Winn with Jacob Heyward at first. After Heyward stole second base, Jhang smacked a line drive to right-center field to bring in the tying run.

Caleb Simpson (Loss, 1-3) retired Akron (58-72, 23-37) in order in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. It was the fifth straight extra-inning game for Richmond (48-81, 25-37) and the sixth in the last seven games.

It was the 21st extra-inning game of the season for the Flying Squirrels, extending the franchise record for the most in single season. Richmond has played more extra-inning games this season than any team in minor league baseball.

After Argenis Angulo (Win, 3-2) kept the Flying Squirrels from scoring in the top of the 10th inning, Trenton Brooks smacked a 2-2 pitch from Simpson over Heliot Ramos’ head in center field to bring in the winning run and give the RubberDucks their second consecutive walk-off win.

Akron plated the game’s first run in the third inning against Alfred Gutierrez. After Nolan Jones walked and moved to second on a double, he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Call.

Bart tied the game in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left field. Later in the inning, Zach Houchins singled to left field and scored on a two-out single by Johneshwy Fargas to put the Flying Squirrels up, 2-1.

Bart finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, his third home run in 13 games with Richmond. It was the sixth consecutive game with a home run for the Flying Squirrels, a new season-long for most consecutive games with at least one home run.

Akron tied the game in the fifth when Bradley Zimmer smacked a solo home run over the right-center field fence. Zimmer played six innings in a rehab appearance with the RubberDucks, finished the game 1-for-4 with a home run and two strikeouts.

The RubberDucks pulled in front in the sixth when Mitch Longo doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Robert Broom retired all nine batters he faced in three perfect innings of relief for Akron.

