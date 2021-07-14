Flying Squirrels drop 3-2 decision to Somerset

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series opener, 3-2, to the Somerset Patriots Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (33-28) used five pitchers in the matchup. Richmond is now 1-6 against Somerset (39-21) on the year.

Leading off in the third inning, Andres Angulo rocketed a solo home run to left field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead. It was Angulo’s second home run of the season and his first since his grand slam on May 18.

Somerset evened the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning off a solo home run from Brandon Lockridge, his first Double-A hit in his debut.

After Phil Pfeifer was taken out of the game in the sixth inning, Oswald Peraza doubled off Matt Seelinger (Loss, 1-1) and later scored on a wild pitch that gave the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

Michael Beltre led off the seventh with a single and stole two bases to end up at third base with Joey Marciano pitching for Richmond. Beltre scored off an RBI groundout from Thomas Milone and pushed the Patriots ahead, 3-1.

Simon Whiteman cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single that scored Jacob Heyward from second base. Whiteman has collected three RBIs over his last two games.

With two outs and a runner at second in the bottom of the ninth, Addison Russ (Save, 1) entered and caused Will Wilson to lineout to end the game.

In his first start of the season, Raffi Vizcaíno allowed two base runners over 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Somerset starter Ken Waldichuk (Win, 3-0) struck out a season-high 11 Flying Squirrels over 6.1 innings, allowing two runs off five hits.

The series between the Patriots and Flying Squirrels continues Wednesday night. Right-hander Caleb Kilian (3-0, 2.09) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Janson Junk (4-1, 1.08) for Somerset.

On Wednesday, The Diamond becomes “Bachville” as the Flying Squirrels celebrate some of the most memorable contestants looking for love on hit dating shows presented by New Kent Winery. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. from The Diamond with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

