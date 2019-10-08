Fire safety events at Lowe’s stores throughout Virginia

In honor of Fire Prevention Month in October and to bring fire safety top of mind, First Alert is teaming up with more than 1,700 Lowe’s stores across the country in a joint effort to spread awareness about the importance of whole home protection.

As part of this initiative, Virginia residents are invited to participate in a special safety education event with their local fire department on Saturday, Oct. 12 at more than 65 Lowe’s locations throughout the state.

The focus of the event will be to educate attendees about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide (CO).

Each year, nearly 3,000 Americans die from home fires, while CO poisoning claims approximately 450 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA also reports that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%).

Many of these tragedies could be prevented with the proper placement, number and maintenance of working alarms.

“In order to help decrease home fire and CO poisoning incidents, people must be equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge,” said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert, the most trusted name in home safety.* “Protecting homes and families is our number one priority, and by partnering with Lowe’s and local fire departments, we hope to help ensure the long-term safety of communities nationwide.”

Store associates and fire officials will host fun, family-focused activities to teach families about equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan. Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids’ workshop and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials, while supplies last. In addition, smoke and CO alarms will be on display, including First Alert’s 10-year sealed battery alarms that provide reliable protection for a decade without the hassle of battery replacements.