Fifth District Congressman Bob Good to run for re-election in 2022

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 4:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman Bob Good is running for re-election as the Republican nominee for Congress for Virginia’s Fifth District in the 2022 midterm cycle.

Good, a member of the House Education & Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee, was first elected to the seat in the 2020 election.

“I’ve been endorsed by dozens of leaders and elected officials from across the district for my 2022 re-election bid because I have kept my word and did what I said I would do when running in the 2020 campaign. I’ve demonstrated that I am a principled conservative, and I have earned their trust,” Good said.

Good was recently elected to the governing board of the House Freedom Caucus. He also serves on the Republican Study Committee, the Border Security Caucus, the Values Action Team, the Rural Broadband Caucus, the Republican Israel Caucus, the Taiwan Caucus, and the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus.

“If given the privilege of continuing to serve as the Fifth District representative in Washington, I will continue to fight on issues including government mandates, our medical and personal freedoms, illegal immigration and border security, crime and support for law enforcement, election integrity, spending and our national debt, jobs and the economy, our children’s education, the right to life, and the Second Amendment,” Good said.

Related



