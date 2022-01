Fifth District Congressman Bob Good announces campaign events

Fifth District Congressman Bob Good will be hosting a series of Campaign 2022 events beginning this week.

The kick-off event on Thursday at 7 p.m. will feature House Freedom Caucus Chairman, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. It will be held at the Barns at Gully Tavern in Rice.