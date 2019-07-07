FIBA U19 World Cup: Argentina, Australia close with wins

Argentina and Australia, both featuring UVA basketball players, notched wins in their final games at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday.

Argentina, with redshirt freshman UVA center Francisco Caffaro, defeated Latvia 74-68 in consolation play to finish 11th in the 16-team tournament.

Caffaro, a 7’1″ post player, only got two minutes of floor time, after averaging 27.8 minutes per game in the previous six games. He finished the World Cup averaging 7.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, with four games in which he registered double-digits in rebounds.

Argentina finished with a 5-2 record.

Australia defeated Greece, 71-52, to finish ninth in the tournament. Kody Stattmann, a 6’7″ sophomore at UVA, had five points on 2-of-7 shooting in 19 minutes in the win for the Aussies, which also finished with a 5-2 record.

Stattmann averaged 10.3 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting in the tournament.

Team USA took home the gold medal with a 93-79 win over Mali, led by rising prep senior Cade Cunningham’s 21 points.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google