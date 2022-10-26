Menu
feds approve sba declaration to assist with buchanan county flood recovery
Politics

Feds approve SBA declaration to assist with Buchanan County flood recovery

Chris Graham
Last updated:
buchanan county
Photo courtesy Gladys Jennings.

The federal government has approved a Small Business Administration declaration for Buchanan County to assist with recovery efforts from July flooding.

The declaration applies to Buchanan County and contiguous Virginia counties of Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell, the contiguous Kentucky county of Pike, and the contiguous West Virginia counties of McDowell and Mingo.

All counties included in the declaration are eligible to apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses.

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department.

Hours of Operation

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Permanently Closes: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

Additional information can be found at the links below:

Chris Graham

