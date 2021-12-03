FBI Richmond joins Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing woman

Nineteen-year-old Katelin Michelle Akens was expected to fly home to Arizona on Dec. 5, 2015, after visiting family in Spotsylvania. Akens has not been seen or heard from since the day she went missing and was last seen in the vicinity of Oak Crest Drive in Partlow on Dec. 5, 2015.

On Dec. 7, 2015, a piece of blue luggage was located by the Virginia Department of Transportation, from a road-side ditch; a wallet located inside had Arizona identification belonging to Katelin Michelle Akens.

Akens is a white female with blue eyes and at the time of her disappearance was 5’4”, 122 pounds, with blonde hair. She has distinctive tattoos (specifically, five butterflies on her arm and three stars on her right foot) and piercings in her belly button, nose, and lip.

On this 6-year anniversary of Katelin’s disappearance, the FBI Richmond Field Office and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office request the public’s assistance in sharing this information. No bit of information is insignificant to any investigation.

Tips regarding Katelin’s disappearance may be provided to the FBI via (804) 261-1044 or tips.fbi.gov.

