FBI, local police offer rewards on unsolved Central Virginia murderies, robberies

The FBI and police in Chesterfield County and Richmond are readvertising rewards to solve two murders and two robberies.

Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India and operator of the Raceway Gas Station along the 5600 block of Jefferson David Highway in Chesterfield, Virginia, was abducted on the morning of Sept. 16, 2012. That morning, Patel had arrived to open the store when he was immediately approached by two persons dressed in hoodies, who forced Patel into their vehicle.

Days later, on Sept. 20th, Patel’s body was located at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in the City of Richmond. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Patel’s murder.

Jerry Colyer, was a night clerk at the Econo-Lodge Motel located in the 2300 block of Indian Hill Road in Chesterfield. On the evening of Sept. 29, 2016, an armed suspect entered the Hotel and demanded money from Colyer.

Colyer complied with the demands, and without provocation the suspect fired upon Colyer—at point-blank range—killing him.

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build; wearing jeans, a maroon long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red-brimmed ball cap and dark-colored shoes.

At the time of the robbery and murder, the suspect also had what appeared to be a white bandage on his right hand.

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for Colyer’s death.

On Sept. 18, 2019, an armed suspect robbed the RVA Wireless Store located in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, after approaching the victim clerk and demanding money. The clerk complied and the suspect forced the clerk to the back of the store before fleeing.

It is believed this same suspect is responsible for another armed robbery at the College Mart located in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond, on Oct. 11, 2019. In that instance, when the clerk could not open the register, the suspect discharged their firearm and forcibly removed the entire cash register.

The suspect in these robberies is described as a black male, medium complexion, 30 years of age, and 5’8”.

In both robberies, the suspect wore jeans and a black NASA hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves.

During the RVA Wireless Store robbery, the suspect wore a black bandana and leather-type mask; and in the College Mart robbery, he wore bright red shoes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these crimes.

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is working with Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved Major Investigation’s Group and investigators from the City of Richmond Police Department on these cases.

Individuals with information related to any of these cases are asked to provide tips to the FBI via tips.FBI.gov or 804-261-1044.

Links to more information on these cases:

Like this: Like Loading...