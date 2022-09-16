Fairfax County: Authorities seek information on missing woman last seen on Sept. 10
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Amira Bashir was last seen on Sept. 10 in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County.
Bashir was wearing a short sleeve black shirt and dark gray sweatpants.
She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.