Fairfax County: Authorities seek information on missing woman last seen on Sept. 10

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Amira Bashir
Image courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Amira Bashir was last seen on Sept. 10 in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County.

Bashir was wearing a short sleeve black shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.