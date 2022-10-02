Menu
fairfax based wavedancer to present at blockchain expo in california oct 5 6
Culture

Fairfax-based WaveDancer to present at Blockchain Expo in California Oct. 5-6

News Desk
Last updated:

wavedancerHundreds of blockchain specialists will attend the Blockchain Expo in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 5-6 to gain insights on the most recent developments within the blockchain industry.

WaveDancer, Inc., based in Fairfax, will be attending the event to network with other sector leaders and join thought-provoking discussions about blockchain. WaveDancer offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security.

Speakers are from brands within the industry including WaveDancer, Pfizer, Oracle, PayPal, Finixio, Johnson & Johnson and more.

“We’re thrilled to have been invited to present in person at Blockchain Expo. The high caliber of attendees is a prime opportunity for continuing to introduce our capability to the broader commercial markets and expand blockchain’s unique use in addressing critical supply chain issues facing companies today,” said Jamie Benoit, WaveDancer’s CEO, in a news release. “We look forward to educating people on our Maverix™ platform and how it can address existing, pervasive issues in today’s supply chains.”

The Blockchain Expo is part of six co-located simultaneous events, including the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week and the Edge Computing Expo.

“It’s great to be back in North America with such an exciting line-up that includes WaveDancer. We are expecting 5000 attendees, with over 250 speakers spread across 6 co-located events – for everyone involved in digital technologies – this expo is a must-attend,” said Lia Richards, the head of conference at Blockchain Expo.

For more information on the expo, visit https://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/

 

 

