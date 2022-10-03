effort under way in virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate

Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old.

Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34.

The two Ashland residents have spearheaded an effort to get a suicide prevention license plate on Virginia roads but they need your support to make it happen.

In order for the plate to become a reality, 450 paid applications must be received before it is presented to the Virginia General Assembly in January 2023. Virginia Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler Jr. is sponsoring the bill.

“The goal of this new license plate is to raise awareness, lift the stigma and start conversations about mental health and suicide prevention to reduce deaths by suicide,” said Tina Herron.

Response, so far, has been very favorable to the plate designed by Ann Ford.

“Matthew was the most adventurous kid,” Herron said. “Whether he was snowboarding, kneeboarding or playing with his school drumline, he was fully of life and love. His light was dimmed but will never be extinguished.

“He was the kid that made you feel like anything was possible.”

Herron said that the plate is designed to honor those lost to suicide as well as the survivors of these losses.

“The plate has the colors of teal and purple which are suicide awareness colors,” Herron said. “It also includes the semicolon which represents that your story does not have to end.”

It also reminds those who see it that “you matter.”

“Your story matters,” Herron said. “Your life matters, and you are not a burden.

“When these plates are seen on the roads of Virginia, we feel like we have honored those who have passed but more importantly, we hope to use this plate as a difficult conversation starter.”

To secure your suicide prevention license plate in Virginia, you must send an application and fee to Matthew Matters, P.O. Box 597, Ashland, VA, 23005.

If the plate is not created due to lack of interest, all fees will be refunded by the DMV.

For more details on the plate including the application and fee information, visit www.suicideawarenessplateva.org

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.