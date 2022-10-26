Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
drpt welcomes zach trogdon as its next chief of public transportation
News

DRPT welcomes Zach Trogdon as its next Chief of Public Transportation

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Zach Trogdon DRPTThe Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has named Zach Trogdon their new Chief of Public Transportation. He began his new position on Monday.

Trogdon will lead the evaluation, assistance, and execution of a $4.7 billion portfolio of public transportation, commuter assistance, and congestion management programs throughout the Commonwealth, according to a news release from DRPT.

Trogdon has two decades of executive experience in the public sector, most recently as the executive director of the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority. While leading the daily activities of the authority, he managed the progress of important capital facility projects through the acquisition of needed real estate. He also worked with the authority’s fiscal agent to establish a Capital Fund for the Authority to more effectively plan the acquisition, maintenance and repair of major capital assets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach Trogdon to DRPT as its next Chief of Public Transportation,” DRPT director Jennifer DeBruhl said in a news release. “His track record of success as a public sector executive will be valuable at DRPT during a transformative time in the public transportation industry with opportunities to improve services for Virginians.”

Trogdon said he looks forward to leading the agency through a pivotal times in the future of public transportation.

“There have been many great advances in public transportation over the last several years, and I look forward to working with all public transportation partners to deliver safe and reliable services that meet the needs of Virginians,” said Trogdon.

Prior to serving at the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, Trogdon was the county administrator in Charles City County and a town manager in North Carolina. He is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, holds a master’s degree in public administration from the College of Charleston and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

For more information on DRPT, visit www.drpt.virginia.gov.

Related stories

Virginia DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell steps down from post

DRPT seeks public input on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals

VDOT, DRPT, DCR seeking public input on study of Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

President Biden makes nearly $23 million investment in Virginia union jobs and economic development
Rebecca Barnabi
Kiptopeke State Park Conservation Educator Award

Eastern Shore: Kiptopeke State Park honored with Conservation Educator Award
Crystal Graham

The Garden Club of Virginia presented Kiptopeke State Park with the Conservation Educator Award in recognition of the staff’s hard work in an educational environment, mainly in the Big Water Visitor Center.

Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro
Crystal Graham

Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region.

Eight Valley community organizations receive SVEC grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi
uva health

UVA, VCU working to slow or stop spread of infectious disease threats
Crystal Graham
mary baldwin university

Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students 
Crystal Graham
jay woolfolk

Tony Elliott is getting backup QB Jay Woolfolk ready to be his punt returner: Seriously?
Chris Graham