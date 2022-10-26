drpt welcomes zach trogdon as its next chief of public transportation

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has named Zach Trogdon their new Chief of Public Transportation. He began his new position on Monday.

Trogdon will lead the evaluation, assistance, and execution of a $4.7 billion portfolio of public transportation, commuter assistance, and congestion management programs throughout the Commonwealth, according to a news release from DRPT.

Trogdon has two decades of executive experience in the public sector, most recently as the executive director of the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority. While leading the daily activities of the authority, he managed the progress of important capital facility projects through the acquisition of needed real estate. He also worked with the authority’s fiscal agent to establish a Capital Fund for the Authority to more effectively plan the acquisition, maintenance and repair of major capital assets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach Trogdon to DRPT as its next Chief of Public Transportation,” DRPT director Jennifer DeBruhl said in a news release. “His track record of success as a public sector executive will be valuable at DRPT during a transformative time in the public transportation industry with opportunities to improve services for Virginians.”

Trogdon said he looks forward to leading the agency through a pivotal times in the future of public transportation.

“There have been many great advances in public transportation over the last several years, and I look forward to working with all public transportation partners to deliver safe and reliable services that meet the needs of Virginians,” said Trogdon.

Prior to serving at the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, Trogdon was the county administrator in Charles City County and a town manager in North Carolina. He is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, holds a master’s degree in public administration from the College of Charleston and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

For more information on DRPT, visit www.drpt.virginia.gov.

