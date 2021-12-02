Downtown Mall music series kicks off this Saturday

The Charlottesville Downtown Mall is alive with exciting holiday festivities: new lighting, new decorations, new window displays, and a new Saturday afternoon concert series.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.: Bak ‘n’ Da Day

Take a trip down memory lane with quintessential oldies vocal group, Bak N Da Day. Their repertoire spans the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, including Swing, Boogie, Twist, Slop, Mashed Potatoes, Boogaloo, Cha-Cha and even Slow Drag. Their master vocal harmonies feature Doo-Wop, Motown and Philly Soul, as well as Broadway hits and Holiday favorites. Concert is free to the public.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.: Cville Band Sax

Quartet Entertaining, uplifting and inspiring since 1922, the Charlottesville Band has filled the air near and far with symphonic music. Formerly known as The Municipal Band of Charlottesville, it is one of the oldest continuously operating amateur community bands in the United States, bringing talented community members together through a love of music. The Band has seven small group ensembles that give dozens of performances each year, from pop-up concerts in public parks to tuxedo-clad recitals at the Paramount Theater. Together, we volunteer over 14,000 hours per year to make excellent music for our community.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.: Cville Band Brass Ensemble

Holiday fanfare and merry making! Concerts are presented by Friends of Downtown Cville, The Bridge PAI, and the Cville Downtown Business Association.

