Do you have what it takes to become a lawyer?

Published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, 11:24 am

Working as a lawyer is no easy job, that’s for sure. It involves responsibility, knowledge, skills, and sometimes working with unpleasant or controversial clients. But this doesn’t stop some people from becoming attorneys. A lot of people see it as a high-paying job that would also bring them more respect.

Still, law careers are not the same as you see in films and TV shows, so if you are interested in becoming a lawyer, you should first make sure you have the right personality and skills. Here is how you can figure out if this career is right for you:

You have self-discipline and you’re independent

Whether you want to work for a law firm or independently, it is important to have self-discipline. A good lawyer will be independent and will know how to deal with deadlines, but also schedule client meetings and court appearances.

When you are new to this world, you will not be able to do a lot of hand-holding, but your supervisor will be there to help you, and you will figure everything out by doing lots of research.

In Milwaukee, where the violent crime rate is 16.48 per 1,000 residents, a lot of cases may end up going to trial. If you live in this city, you may decide to join the Milwaukee trial lawyers group. For this, you need a lot of discipline as you will be responsible for reaching out to witnesses, scheduling, preparing the case for trial, and many other things.

So, in order to become a lawyer, you will have to be independent and self-disciplined.

You’re able to persuade people

Being able to persuade people is very important in a law career, so you need this trait if you want to become a lawyer. Now, you shouldn’t think that all it takes is being good at arguing.

You should be able to convince people of your point of view by using your persuasion. This will have to be done both in written form and oral form.

You’re good at working with other people

As a lawyer, you will have to work with people from various mediums and social statuses. You will work with clients, but also with other lawyers, court clerks, judges, and all kinds of people.

If you want to succeed, you need to have good cooperation and communication skills. Unlike the movies, lawyers usually settle a case before it reaches trial. To prevent trial, you need to work well with others by being friendly. If you have this trait, you may do well as a lawyer.

You can spot flaws in arguments

Not taking things at face value is also a skill that can help you succeed in a law career. If you can recognize flaws in arguments and any inherent assumptions, you will be an amazing lawyer.

Not everyone can become a lawyer. Apart from the years of study and preparation, you must also possess certain skills that would help you throughout your career. Before pursuing a law career, see if you have any of the traits listed above.

Story by Tiberiu Iavorenciuc