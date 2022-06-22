DMV offers additional resource for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

dmv virginiaThe Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has added new communication devices to its service centers to help DMV employees better serve customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The wireless electronic device, called UbiDuo, has two small screens attached to keyboards that allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter by typing a conversation in real time.

This resource is available at all 75 DMV customer service centers across the state. UbiDuo details are posted at the information desk in each customer service center to inform customers that the device is available.

DMV will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service.

“Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient,” said acting DMV commissioner Linda Ford.

DMV purchased the UbiDuo devices via a federal grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.


