DMV commends 20 cities, counties with no crash deaths in 2018

The Virginia DMV commends 20 Virginia cities and counties that reported zero traffic fatalities in 2018. These cities and counties were honored at a ceremony May 22 during the 2019 Virginia Highway Safety Summit in Roanoke.

The cities and counties are:

Buena Vista **

Colonial Heights

Covington**

Emporia*

Falls Church**

Franklin*

Galax**

Hopewell**

Lexington**

Manassas Park**

Martinsville**

Mathews County

Norton**

Poquoson**

Radford

Rappahannock County

Salem

Staunton*

Surry County

Williamsburg**

*Also reported zero traffic fatalities in 2017

**Also reported zero traffic fatalities in 2016 and 2017

“Making this list is no easy feat, and I salute these 20 cities and counties for saving lives by dedicating countless hours to enforcement and outreach efforts,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We can all do our part to make Virginia’s roadways safer and help our community reduce or eliminate traffic fatalities. Always wear your seat belt, focus your full attention on the task of driving, follow the rules of the road – including posted speed limits – and never drive after drinking alcohol. If everyone followed these four simple rules, we would save so many lives.”

Virginia is an active participant in the national “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative, which brings together engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services professionals to work toward a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities. The adoption and implementation of the Toward Zero Deaths vision by many highway safety offices across America demonstrates a unified commitment to the effort to transform traffic safety culture.

To learn more, visit TZDVA.org

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google