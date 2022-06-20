Dirty Dancing in Concert tour coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Dirty Dancing film, Lionsgate, GEA Live, Karl Sydow and ASM Richmond bring a full-size cinema screen experience with a band and singers live on stage to celebrate the 80s classic.

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny on December 1 at Altria Theater in Richmond. Audiences will experience the hit film in an unforgettable way – with a complete screening of the digitally remastered film with a band and singers performing live, in sync with the film.

An encore party will follow the film and will include singing and dancing with the band.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987.

Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”. Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

In addition to Richmond, the Dirty Dancing in Concert tour will travel to 34 other cities in North America in 2022.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and are available at AltriaTheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849), or in-person at the box office.

