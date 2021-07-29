Different financial aid, welfare programs currently available

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 2:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The State of Florida provides various assistance and financial aid programs to all the eligible residents of the state so that they can get help and financial assistance in most of the cities and counties in Florida. The state offers financial aid through various programs for paying rent, utility bills, free food, medical care, and other support available. Let’s have a look at different financial aid & welfare programs in Florida.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF)

The Florida Department of Children and Families’ job is to protect and promote the vulnerable, poor, and low-income families in the state through its partnership with United Way 211.

Florida Discount Drug Card

This discount drug card is provided to all eligible citizens who can purchase medicines from pharmacies at a discount rate. Through the Florida Discount Drug Card, the participants get a discount on all prescription medicines and drugs. The card is currently accepted by over 5,000 pharmacies in Florida and counting.

Emergency grants and financial assistance

Those families who face the loss of housing, electricity, food, or other basic needs during any natural calamities or accidents such as flood, hurricane, fire, or other accidents will be provided grant payment by the government or non-profit organizations in the state.

Food Stamp Program

Under the Florida Food Stamp Program, low-income households in Florida will be helped to buy nutritious food for themselves. A food stamp is a group of people who live together and eat together and under this program, they will provide assistance to buy nutritious food for themselves.

Disability benefits and programs

Disabled residents of the state have a special place in the community and the state of Florida offers different benefits and programs to disabled residents to meet their needs. Some programs from the government include financial assistance while others include home care, equipment, and additional support.

Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) Program

Under this program, financial aid and grants will be provided to those families who have children under the age of 18 or under the age of 19 if they are full-time secondary school students. The objective of the Temporary Cash Assistance Program is to help the families become self-supporting and at the same time, allow the children to stay in their homes but the children must meet the income, technical, and asset requirements of this program.

Under this program, pregnant women are also eligible for the TCA assistance and may receive the TCA aid/grant either in the 6th month of pregnancy if they are unable to work or in the 9th month of pregnancy. Single moms can also get benefitted from this program.

Florida Lifeline Assistance Program

Families or households that meet the low-income guidelines of the state of Florida or are currently receiving any public benefit then they can also enroll in the Florida Lifeline Assistance Program. Under this program, discounts and free credits are provided to eligible citizens on their basic services charges and these are available for both cell phones as well as for household telephone service.

The customers need to contact their network provider to apply/request for a discount. Usually, the Florida Lifeline Assistance Program provides a credit of $13.50 per month on phone landline bills or approximately 60 free cell phone minutes every month.

Medicaid program

It is a health care program that will provide free medical coverage and health grants to families and individuals with low-income. The expenses and costs of the Medicaid program will be shared by the state of Florida and the federal government.

The eligibility of the residents is determined by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and eligible people include:

* Low-income families with children

* Pregnant women

* Children only

* Non-citizens with medical emergencies and bills

* Aged and/or disabled families or individuals not currently receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

The Florida Department of Elder of Affairs

The job of this department is to provide a number of services to all the elder and senior residents of the citizens including people aged 55 and older. The department provides various resources to help and aid the senior citizens with government insurance, energy bills, food, transportation, and much more.

This has become a trend around the world where both the central government and local state governments are providing different welfare schemes and services to the citizens to help them out and improve their conditions. This is seen in many countries around the world such as in India where the Government has introduced various welfare programs and schemes such as SSPY, JKPaySys, National Scholarship Portal, etc., to help the citizens and provide them with as many benefits as possible.

Florida employment resources

Under this program, the unemployed, underemployed, or those who work as part-time workers will be provided help through the state-operated centers to find a job or gain new skills. The government will provide training, job search assistance, use of computers, and more to residents to help them cope with unemployment.