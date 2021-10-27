Virginia DEQ cites Bristol for ongoing city landfill issues

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued three notices of alleged violation to the City of Bristol regarding issues at the Bristol Integrated Solid Waste Facility landfill.

DEQ continues to work with the city to resolve these ongoing enforcement actions.

At DEQ’s direction, the city has completed drilling new landfill gas collection wells that facilitate the capture of landfill gas, the natural byproduct of decomposing organic material. The next step involves connecting the 21 new landfill gas wells to the existing infrastructure, which should be completed and operational before the end of the year.

Odors associated with the landfill are likely until the work is complete, but should significantly decrease once landfill gas well enhancements are finalized.

DEQ staff continue to regularly visit the facility to observe landfill activities and have been onsite numerous times during drilling activity. To date, DEQ has observed only very wet and high decomposition of organic waste, which may factor into elevated temperatures and odors. DEQ technical staff have noted improved management of well system infrastructure and anticipate steady progress as more wells continue to come online.

“DEQ takes these matters very seriously and we are fully committed to protecting the health and environment in all communities,” DEQ Director David Paylor said. “DEQ regional and Central Office staff have been actively engaged with air sampling efforts in communities on both sides of the state line, and are working in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to ensure communities are protected against any potential harm.”

