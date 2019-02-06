Del. Steve Landes hosting town hall meeting in Crozet

Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will hold a town hall meeting this Saturday in Crozet as part his outreach initiative for residents of the 25th House District for the 2019 legislative session.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Large Meeting Room at the Crozet Library.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his twelfth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

