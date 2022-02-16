Curry scores 21, comes up big down the stretch in VCU win in the Bronx

Senior guard KeShawn Curry scored a game-high 21 points and provided several clutch plays down the stretch as VCU held off Fordham, 66-61, Tuesday in the Bronx.

Curry continued his recent hot stretch by connecting on 7-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He added a pair of steals.

Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. added 19 points, including 12 in the first half as VCU (17-7, 10-3 A-10) built a 40-26 lead.

He hit 7-of-9 attempts from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range and also supplied seven rebounds for the Black and Gold.

Josh Colon-Navarro led Fordham (11-13, 4-8 A-10) with 20 points on the night.

VCU forced 15 first-half turnovers and shot 69 percent (18-of-26) in the period on the way to a 40-26 halftime lead. The Black and Gold led by as many as 17 in the first half.

Fordham chipped VCU’s lead down to 50-47 with 6:58 remaining on a fast break layup by Zach Riley, but the Black and Gold responded when Curry drove to the rim on the ensuing possession for two. Moments later, Williams buried a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to push the VCU lead to 55-47 with 5:03 left.

Curry added another layup and hit 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the final 2:23 to preserve the VCU victory.

VCU will return to the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, Feb. 18 when it hosts Richmond in the Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.