Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of July 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Independence Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Friday, July 2 to noon Tuesday, July 6.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Construction of diverging diamond interchange on Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Repairing bridge joints on the bridges over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday eastbound from 7:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and westbound from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 104. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road/Stony Point Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Buckingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pavement marking operations between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and the Louisa County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road/Crozet Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road/Richmond Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1003 (Cavalier Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1001 (Colthurst Drive) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion Dec. 2022.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work near Route 688 (Harts Mill Road). Eastbound right lane closed Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 133 to mile marker 147. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Madison Road/Orange Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the town of Orange. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 231 (F T Valley Road). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.