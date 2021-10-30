Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Nov. 1-5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures and westbound left lane closed Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) from the Nelson County line to Interstate 64

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road) – Ditch cleaning from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Mobile work zone with lane and shoulder closure, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT traveler information signs. Right shoulder closed at Route 757 (Fox Neck Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations between Route 721 (White Oak Road) and the Fauquier County line, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs in the northbound lanes from Route 3 overpass to the end of the U.S. 29 north on ramp. Northbound lanes, right shoulder and on ramp will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of VDOT traveler information signs. Right southbound shoulder closed between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) to the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 28 (Catlett Road) – Mowing operations between Route 655 (Lucky Hill Road) and Route 843 (Nokesville Road), Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. Left shoulder closed with traffic controlled by flaggers, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 744 (Lovers Lane) – Pipe installation. All lanes closed between U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 6 (St. James Street) – Pipe repair work with westbound lane closure at the intersection of Route 667 (Old Columbia Road) in the town of Columbia. Flaggers will control traffic Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lane.

Route 6 (West River Road) – Pipe replacements east of the town of Scottsville between the intersections of Route 675 and Canal Street. Work will begin Wednesday and should be complete by Nov. 10. Single lane closures daily with traffic controlled by flaggers; be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lane.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line, Thursday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rockingham County line, Thursday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Traffic patterns through the project will change, follow directions on message boards and channeling devices through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Traffic patterns through the project will change, follow directions on message boards and channeling devices through the work zone. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT traveler information signs. Right shoulder closed from Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) to Route 760 (Spotswood Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

