Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 14-18

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Construction of diverging diamond interchange.

Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Westbound Interstate 64: Left lane closed on Exit 124 Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 250 (Richmond Road): Eastbound and westbound left lanes closed near I-64 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile, pothole-patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 2:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 127 over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect eastbound alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. and westbound alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Beaverdam Creek at mile marker 131. Right lane closed in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of Royal Orchard Drive bridge over I-64 near mile marker 99. Expect brief right lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Frontage Route 182 (Royal Orchard Drive) – Inspection of bridge over Interstate 64. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (River Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hardware River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pipe work between Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) and the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Charlottesville to Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Three Notched Road/Crozet Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road/Richmond Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Free Union Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Mechums River near Route 678 (Ridge Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 604 (Buffalo River Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Mechums River near Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Pipe work between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Interstate 64. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Inspection of bridges over the railroad near Belvedere Boulevard. Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1544 (Forestvue Road) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 678 (Decca Lane) – Inspection of bridge over the Mechums River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Milton Road) – Shoulder work between Route 1120 (Milton Hills Drive) and Route 729 (North Milton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (North Milton Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1146 (Hunters Way) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1416 (Brentwood Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1417 (Eastbrook Drive) to Route 1418 (Brookmere Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1477 (Westbrook Place) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1418 (Brookmere Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1492 (Eastbrook Court) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1417 (Eastbrook Drive) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) – Replacing two pipes. Road closed to through traffic from June 14 through June 23 between Business Route 29 (Remington Road) and Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road). Use alternate routes.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 27 to mile marker 34. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 15 to mile marker 35. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 681 (Black Snake Lane) and Route 682 (Holtzclaw Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1059 (Hurst Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Marsh Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River near Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Garland Lane/Pennwood Farm and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile, pothole-patching operations from mile marker 132 to mile marker 147.5. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147.5. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Route 627 (Zion Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 141. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Road closed Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for work on Dike 3. Follow detour.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Pavement marking operations along entire route. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge deck repairs from Route 626 (Oneals Road) to Route 661 (Trinity Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 634 (Oak Park Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to Route 744 (Happy Hills Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

