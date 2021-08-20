Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 23-27

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 6:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge rehabilitation at mile marker 104. One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work over Route 22 (Louisa Road) at mile marker 126. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking operations near exit 118. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Sunday from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 107 to mile marker 130. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating southbound lane closures from Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) – Utility work near Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Utility work near Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday during daytime hours.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 777 (Vineyard Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 1005 (McClary Court) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 1034 (Stonewood Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) to Interstate 66. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 132 to mile marker 140. Expect workers on the right shoulder in both directions Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of Route 15 (James Madison Highway) bridge over I-64. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound from mile marker 135 to mile marker 131. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement patching from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 147 to mile marker 143. Expect workers in the median Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe replacement near Pearl Lane west of Route 667 (Estes Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 7 a.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) to Skyline Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Friday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.