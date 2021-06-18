Cross Timbers Roofing partnering with Squirrels to present Field of Dreams

Cross Timbers Roofing has partnered with the Richmond Flying Squirrels and Flying Squirrels Charities to present the Field of Dreams program, the team announced on Friday.

The Field of Dreams program presented by Cross Timbers Roofing enables area youth leagues to join Flying Squirrels players on the field for the national anthem in 2021. In conjunction with Flying Squirrels Charities, Cross Timbers Roofing will be making a donation to each league that has a team participating in the program throughout the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cross Timers Roofing and celebrate with Chuck and Wendy for their 30th year of serving the roofing needs of the Richmond region,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Youth leagues will reap the benefits of that celebration and Cross Timbers Roofing will continue to support and serve the youth baseball and softball leagues across the Richmond region.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Field of Dreams program can click here for more information.

“Cross Timbers Roofing is excited to partner with the Flying Squirrels for the 2021 baseball season,” Cross Timbers Roofing president Chuck Glady said. “It has been an honor to be a part of the Richmond community for 30 years, and we are excited to celebrate with this partnership. When we thought about how to celebrate our 30-year anniversary, we immediately thought of baseball. The Flying Squirrels are iconic in Richmond, and we knew they would have a great program that we could partner with to contribute to our community. We talked through a few options and landed on youth baseball.

“One of our missions at Cross Timbers Roofing is giving back to the community, and we feel like giving back to the kids is a wonderful way to build the future of this community.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels return home from June 29-July 4. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

