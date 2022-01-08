COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic continues at JMU U-PARK next week

Published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Central Shenandoah Health District will host COVID-19 testing site at JMU U-PARK for two clinics next week: Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

The clinic times are 9-11 a.m.

CSHD staff made the decision to change sites following excess traffic at the Hillandale Park clinic on Jan. 4. JMU U-PARK provides additional space to meet the current need for testing in the health district. CSHD administered over 700 tests during the week of Jan. 4, and expect similar turnout next week.

PCR tests are available for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with a supposed or confirmed case. Eligibility screening will occur onsite. Results are delivered by a health department official 48-72 hours after testing. No pre-registration is required for this clinic, but appointments are available while supplies last.

CSHD asks testing patrons to avoid arriving before the 9 a.m. start time, to ensure staff have adequate time to set up the clinic.

Testing is a crucial tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and there are options for testing throughout the district. Those seeking additional testing opportunities can visit the VDH Testing Sites webpage and search using zip code.

For questions about the VDH Testing Site, please contact the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

Related



