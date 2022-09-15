Augusta County Courthouse information session scheduled for Sept. 22
On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. a public information session will be held at the Augusta County Government Center with a presentation at 7 p.m. by Moseley Architects.
A forum about where to build the new Augusta County Courthouse is scheduled tonight at Victory Worship Center in Staunton at 7 p.m.
A brief question and answer period will follow the presentation on Sept. 22, and conclude at 8 p.m. The event will be live streamed and can be viewed on Augusta County’s Facebook page and on RegionalWebTV.com.
The Courthouse Referendum is on the ballot for the general election on November 8, 2022. Augusta County voters will decide whether to build a new courthouse in Verona for $80 million or demolish the current courthouse in downtown Staunton and build a new courthouse for nearly $104 million.
Information about the Referendum and both courthouse project proposals can be found at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/referendum.