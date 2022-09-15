Augusta County Courthouse information session scheduled for Sept. 22

Rebecca Barnabi
augusta county courthouse
A rendering of possible courthouse designs for downtown Staunton, left, and Verona.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. a public information session will be held at the Augusta County Government Center with a presentation at 7 p.m. by Moseley Architects.

A brief question and answer period will follow the presentation on Sept. 22, and conclude at 8 p.m. The event will be live streamed and can be viewed on Augusta County’s Facebook page and on RegionalWebTV.com.

The Courthouse Referendum is on the ballot for the general election on November 8, 2022. Augusta County voters will decide whether to build a new courthouse in Verona for $80 million or demolish the current courthouse in downtown Staunton and build a new courthouse for nearly $104 million.

Information about the Referendum and both courthouse project proposals can be found at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/referendum.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.