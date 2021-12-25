Conservation easement will preserve farm property in Waynesboro

The Land Trust of Virginia has announced a conservation easement on the Rosson property, thanks to the generosity of landowners David and Pat Rosson. This 383.62-acre property in Waynesboro is the Trust’s first in the Greater Augusta region and brings its conserved acreage to 25,142 across 22 counties.

“This easement came about in a very timely manner,” said Pat Rosson. “It was certainly a pleasure to do business with great people. I’ve said before that quality people and practices bring success and that is certainly applicable here. We pride ourselves in our land and our farming practices.”

The Rossons’ property has frontage on three public roads and will now preserve significant scenic open space for the surrounding area. Other conservation values now protected include 291 acres of “Prime Farmland” or “Farmland of Statewide Importance,” 46.5 acres of forest cover and 2.01 acres of riverine wetlands. The property is within the watersheds of Porterfield Run, the South River, the Shenandoah River, the Potomac River, and the Chesapeake Bay.

“Expanding into Augusta County and crossing over the 25,000-acre threshold is a fantastic way to wrap up our year,” said Sally Price, executive director of LTV. “Our goal for 2022 is to continue expanding throughout the Commonwealth with our recently increased staffing and generous support from our donors.”

The Rosson’s property is the 214th easement completed by the Land Trust of Virginia. For more information about our work, visit www.landtrustva.org.

