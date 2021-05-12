Congressman Bobby Scott endorses Jay Jones for attorney general

Published Wednesday, May. 12, 2021, 6:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Third District Congressman Bobby Scott has endorsed Del. Jay Jones in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

Scott joins Governor Ralph Northam, former Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, an overwhelming majority of the House Democratic caucus, and LiUNA and IBEW in support of Jay Jones in the primary.

“I’m so proud to be endorsing Jay Jones for attorney general of Virginia,” Scott said. “Throughout his career, Jay has shown an unwavering commitment to the fight for justice reform, and I know he will continue that work to build a more equitable Commonwealth. When Jay is attorney general, Virginians can count on him to be a proactive leader who works aggressively to bring accountability to policing, reform our judicial and sentencing system, and reorient the office to fight for justice for every Virginian. With his leadership, I’m confident we can build on the progress we have made and rise to this moment in our country’s history to be a national leader in building a justice system that works for all of our communities.”

“I’m honored to have Congressman Scott standing shoulder to shoulder with me in this campaign to bring real reform to Virginia’s attorney general office,” Jones said. “Congressman Scott is a Virginia legend who has always stood on the right side of history, working to expand health care, stand up for workers, and fight for justice, including introducing the Justice in Policing Act. With his support, and with the support of Gov. Northam, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, and over 30 of my colleagues in the General Assembly, I know we can win on June 8th, beat Republicans up and down the ballot in November, and build an Attorney General’s Office that brings real reform to our Commonwealth.”

Related

Comments