Community Emergency Response Training beginning April 2

Be prepared to help your neighbors and community in an emergency. Register now for the Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) course offered this spring.

Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, will be offering Community Emergency Response Training on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. from April 2 to May 14.

The course will be held at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission office at 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton.

This seven-week course uses a standard curriculum designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and teaches basic skills in disaster preparedness, fire safety, first aid, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology, and search and rescue procedures. The CERT course is designed to give the average person tools to not only prepare themselves and their family during severe weather or other emergencies, but to assist community members and emergency personnel when needed.

The course is free and open to anyone who lives or works in Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required no later than March 25th.

Contact Rebecca Joyce, CERT Coordinator by email at rebecca@cspdc.org. or by telephone at 540-885-5174 ext.112 to register.

