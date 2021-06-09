Comedian John Cleese sets date at Altria Theater in Richmond on Oct. 10

Unique Lives & Experiences presents an evening with John Cleese at Altria Theater in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. as he examines the dysfunctional world we live in and “Why There is No Hope.”

Come spend a hilarious evening with the “One and Only” John Cleese – a legendary comedic actor best known for: “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” “Fawlty Tower” and “A Fish Called Wanda.” ‘

“The World’s Funniest Man” first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 40 years.

VIP tickets to meet John Cleese also available.

