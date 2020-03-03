Columbia Gas opens new operations support office in Buena Vista
Columbia Gas of Virginia leaders joined Buena Vista city officials and local business leaders Monday to celebrate the opening of the company’s new Mobile Operating Deployment facility at the Buena Vista Industrial Park.
The new office, which became operational early this year, houses 16 employees, with space for service vehicles, equipment and other functions essential to providing safe, reliable and efficient natural gas service to homes, businesses and industrial customers throughout the region.
“We are pleased to have worked with city officials and business leaders to locate this important new Columbia Gas facility here in Buena Vista,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President Brent Archer said. “We take great pride in our long history of providing essential natural gas service to residents and businesses throughout the Blue Ridge region, and with our new operating location here in Buena Vista, we are able to continue meeting those customer needs for decades to come.”
It is important to note that Columbia’s Buena Vista office is an operating location and is not equipped to provide direct customer services such as service requests, bill payment or similar activities.
Customers should call Columbia Gas at 1-800-543-8911 or visit ColumbiaGasVA.com for all customer service related matters.
Columbia’s new operating center in Buena Vista provides a central point for efficiently deploying service technicians and equipment to respond to service needs throughout the region.
Most of the employees now based in Buena Vista previously worked from an operating location shared with another energy company in Lexington.
Although Columbia does not own the new Buena Vista office, the company leases it from the building owner under a long-term agreement.
