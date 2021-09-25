Columbia Gas launches mobile app to enhance customer experience

Published Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021, 7:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Columbia Gas of Virginia has launched a new mobile app, which is now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The mobile app closely mirrors the functionality available on the company’s website, including bill payment, managing enrollments (e.g., Paperless Billing, AutoPay and Budget Plans), examining usage and viewing bill history. The mobile app also includes the newly released start, stop and move service feature.

“The customer experience is at the heart of what we do at NiSource and our customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs,” said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. “The mobile app offers another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions.”

Columbia Gas is relentlessly focused on convenience through innovation to better serve customers, which includes offering digital options. Recently, Columbia Gas launched Stop, Start and Move service on its customer website. Previously, customers had to call customer service to stop, start or move service and now have the ability to request these services on the website or via the mobile app.

Columbia Gas also recently elevated the promotion of paperless billing, encouraging customers to view their bills online anywhere, anytime.

“The increased demand by customers for digital options has become abundantly clear. Customers are not only asking for it, they are demanding it,” Montague added. “We are confident that this implementation will provide an enhanced experience for our customers, providing them with the ability to easily do business on their terms while we continue to improve our service delivery to them.”

In early 2022, Columbia Gas plans to implement other new digital initiatives, including the launch of Chatbot virtual assistant, as well as a Live Chat feature where customers can interact virtually with customer support team members.

To learn more about the Columbia Gas mobile app, visit www.ColumbiaGasVA.com.