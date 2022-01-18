Climate Action Together roundtable discussion set for Thursday

Climate change is upon us in the form of increasingly extreme weather events, changing seasons, and the associated stress on community systems.

Join the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia for an inside look into the thinking and decision-making of leaders in key systems in the local community.

Climate Action Together: A Roundtable Discussion About Local Implications of Climate Change on Our Community’s Health, Safety, and Ecology, set for Thursday from 5-7 p.m., is open to everyone who wants to know more about how climate change will affect our community.

Register to attend (Zoom)

Attendees will learn about specific challenges associated with extreme rainfall, heat waves, and seasonal changes from the perspectives of several public servants and about upcoming opportunities to participate in preparation for changes we expect to see.

Roundtable participants

Kim Biasiolli – Natural Resources Manager, Albemarle County

Kaki Dimock – Director of Social Services, Albemarle County

Matthew Meyer, MD – Critical Care Anesthesiologist and Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, University of Virginia

Emily Pelliccia – Deputy Chief of Emergency Preparedness, City of Charlottesville

Facilitators

Susan Elliott – Climate Protection Program Manager, City of Charlottesville

Gabe Dayley – Climate Protection Program Manager, Albemarle County