City of Waynesboro, Virginia Museum of Natural History to host ceremonial sign unveiling, update on funding

The City of Waynesboro and the Virginia Museum of Natural History are hosting a ceremonial sign unveiling to celebrate the future location of the museum’s Waynesboro campus.

The 2 p.m. Wednesday event will highlight the latest in the effort behind the planned museum, which is to be located at the corner of West Main Street and Arch Avenue in Downtown Waynesboro, near the south entrance to the Shenandoah National Park.

VMNH-Waynesboro will contain approximately 20,000 square feet of exhibits focusing on many of the characteristics that make the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley a truly distinctive region.

Additionally, the facility will contain classrooms, visible laboratories, as well as a planned green roof overlooking the South River and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

