CHIPS bill before Senate this week
Virginia Senator Mark Warner expressed advocacy last week for the quick passage of the CHIPS bill. The bill awaits vote by the Senate this week.
Creating Helping Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, originally introduced by Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas in June 2020, would establish investments and incentives to support the manufacture of semiconductors in the United States, as well as research, development and supply chain security.
In 2022, the vehicle manufacturing industry was affected by supply chain challenges, particularly the lack of semiconductors to finish vehicles, which created a demand for used vehicles and increased the cost of used vehicles.
Through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the CHIPS bill would enable research and development of semiconductors in the U.S.
The bill includes $52 billion in subsidies to domestic semiconductor manufacturers. Semiconductors are necessary in vehicles for any electronic devices with an “on” switch.
Warner’s advocacy for the bill includes its ability to create jobs for Americans, boost domestic manufacturing, make the U.S. competitive with other nations that make semiconductors, including China, and ensure national security. The U.S. military also relies on semiconductors.
“And it isn’t just economic security we’re working toward here — it’s national security as well,” Warner tweeted on July 14.
He also tweeted: “I’m not willing to let these critical provisions fall victim to congressional dysfunction. Let’s get this done ASAP.”