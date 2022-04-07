Charlottesville Utility Billing to resume service disconnection for nonpayment

The Charlottesville Utility Billing Office will resume service disconnections for accounts with unpaid balances beginning the week of April 11.

Customers with delinquent balances can avoid service disconnection by contacting Utility Billing and setting up payment arrangements if they have not done so already. Green door hangers will be distributed to addresses that owe balances, encouraging customers to set up payment arrangements.

Note: Customers who have already made payment arrangements with Utility Billing do not need to take additional action.

Utility Billing suspended disconnection of past due accounts in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon thereafter, the State Corporation Commission officially imposed a moratorium on all utilities to discontinue cutoffs for nonpayment. This moratorium expired in September 2021.

Throughout the pandemic Utility Billing continued to distribute past due notifications and door hangers to keep customers informed of their balances, and to let them know they can set up payment arrangements.

Work was performed to distribute assistance to past due accounts, including funding from CARES, American Rescue Plan, Utilities’ own assistance programs, and helping to connect customers with additional local assistance opportunities. During this time period, the City received and distributed approximately $557,000 of utility assistance funds.

Customers who wish to set up a payment arrangement can contact Utility Billing at 434-970-3211 or by emailing cvilleutilities@charlottesville.gov.

