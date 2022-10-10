Menu
charlottesville tree pruning to take place this week on second and garrett streets
News

Charlottesville: Tree pruning to take place this week on Second and Garrett streets

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Charlottesville Parks and RecThe City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be conducting tree pruning operations on Garrett Street and Second Street throughout the week, according to a news release from the City.

Tree work will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Parking spaces and sidewalks along both streets will be closed during tree work operations.

Traffic will be congested, with flaggers on site to direct traffic as needed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes through the duration of tree work operations.

Work zones will be flagged with caution tape and cones.

Walkers and motorists should be alert and aware of tree work in the area and exercise caution around work zones.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to Steve Gaines at (434) 989-9110 or [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

