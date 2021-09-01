Charlottesville terminates contract of Police Chief RaShall Brackney

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announced Wednesday that Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s employment contract has been terminated.

“I am looking for a new leadership direction in the department and we will start the search for our next Chief immediately,” said Boyles. “We wish Dr. Brackney all the best in her future endeavors.”

Brackney was hired by the City in June 2018. On Sept. 1, 2021, the city manager exercised his right to terminate the chief’s employment contract, upon 90 days’ notice. She is on paid administrative leave for the next 90 days, until Nov. 30, 2021.

Earlier this week, Maj. James Mooney announced he had intended to retire.

“I am very pleased to announce that James Mooney has agreed to continue in his position as assistant chief to assist with this transition,” Boyles said.