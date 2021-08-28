Charlottesville seeks feedback on bike-pedestrian bridge, Safe Routes to School Program

The City of Charlottesville is looking for feedback on two applications that will be submitted for Transportation Alternatives Program grant funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation during the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee’s virtual meeting on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.

Meadow Creek Valley Trail Bridge

The City of Charlottesville, through the Parks and Recreation Department, is applying for Transportation Alternatives Program grant funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in the amount of $675,000, for design and construction of a stone dust surfaced shared use path system and bike/pedestrian bridge across Meadow Creek near the Virginia Institute for Autism on Greenbrier drive as part of the approved Meadow Creek Valley park and trail plan.

Safe Routes to School Program and Coordinator

The City of Charlottesville is also applying for TAP grant funding in the amount of $200,000, to continue Safe Routes to School Programming in Charlottesville City Schools for school years 2022-2024. The SRTS grant request will allow the City to continue to fund a full-time Safe Routes to School Coordinator and the supplies needed to implement the recommendations included in the Program Plan.

In addition to the grant submissions, there will also be an update on the Washington Park Bike Ramp/Shared Use Path, which is funded by VDOT through the Highway Safety Improvement Program and the proposed Preston/Barracks Bike Lane.

“Each of these projects is an important part of the City’s commitment to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan,” said Amanda Poncy, Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator. “Implementing both projects and programs that support walking and biking will enhance our transportation infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.”

All members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. You can register for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting.

