Charlottesville Police seek missing woman who may be in Waynesboro

Published Friday, Jun. 3, 2022, 4:34 pm

Patricia Hundertmark
Patricia Hundertmark. Photo courtesy Charlottesville Police Department.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. Patricia Hundertmark, 25, was last seen on May 22 in Charlottesville,.

Hundertmark is a white female who is 5-foot 8-inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. Hundertmark is possibly staying in the Waynesboro area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.


