Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
charlottesville police arrest orange man in oct 18 hit and run
News

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

Chris Graham
Published:
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville.

John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street.

A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle on East High Street at 2:52 p.m. on Oct. 18. The Charlottesville Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the call, and upon arriving at the scene was not able to locate the cyclist or the driver.

Sherwin was arrested on Nov. 5 in Orange County.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Officer Burchardt at the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

artist at work

Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27
Crystal Graham
gas

Gas prices up nationally, but slight decline in the past week in Virginia
Chris Graham

Gas prices are up nationally, an average of 6.2 cents per gallon, though Virginia is among the states that saw a slight decrease.

road construction

Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Chris Graham

Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange.

scc

Electric companies encouraged to apply for federal grants; public comment period open
Rebecca Barnabi
acc football

Drake Maye, Josh Downs honored by ACC for huge performances in UNC win at Virginia 
Chris Graham
GCOM

GCOM wins Richmond Technology Council’s Tech Builder award
Crystal Graham
Broderick Turner

School choice can result in an increase in school segregation, according to VT researcher
NewsDesk