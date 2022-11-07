Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville.

John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street.

A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who was struck by a vehicle on East High Street at 2:52 p.m. on Oct. 18. The Charlottesville Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the call, and upon arriving at the scene was not able to locate the cyclist or the driver.

Sherwin was arrested on Nov. 5 in Orange County.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Officer Burchardt at the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.